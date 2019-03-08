Search

East Anglia Future 50
WATCH: A new Norfolk housing estate created in 'virtual reality'

PUBLISHED: 15:22 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 26 April 2019

CGI of a new housing development in Cringleford, Norfolk

Archant

You can see children playing, people jogging and even birds soaring over rooftops – this is the future of buying a house off-plan.

The realistic video takes you through the streets of a new development full of life and yet the homes only just got planning permission.

A firm of Norwich architects has created a detailed video using CGI software that offers an intricate look at the Big Sky Developments housing scheme at St Giles Park, Cringleford which was only given the thumbs up days ago.

The video takes the idea of CGI images a step further, by using 3-D modelling of the actual planned houses so viewers can explore the future.

Then additional 'environment' details – such as birds flying overhead and people children in a playground, parents pushing a pram and joggers as well as cars and green space – are added to create the desired effect of what this community will look like when it is finished.

It took about two weeks for the architects at Ingleton Wood, based on the Norwich Business Park, to create but apparently videos like these are in demand from clients.

Chris Stammers, director at Ingleton Wood, said: “Creating a video from CGI software is a useful communication tool for helping people get a convincing flavour of the nature of buildings and spaces proposed, particularly useful on large schemes like St Giles Park.

“Videos are presented at planning committees as illustrative supporting material to help members and the public understand proposals in a way which is difficult to communicate with 2-D drawings.”

He said the software used was significantly more advanced because of the improvements in gaming technology, which much of it was based on. Although there is an additional cost to the client, Mr Stammers said all its projects were now modelled in 3-D with the animation “easily developed” as a bolt on.

Spencer Burrell, from Big Sky Developments, based in Long Stratton, described the development of 67 homes, saying: “There will be a variety of apartments, bungalows and houses with a mix of homes from one to five bedrooms.” He said the opening of its sales centre would be in around Easter 2020.

The homes, off Newmarket Road in Cringleford, were given unanimous council approval.

