You can now get sausages made with Norwich cider

Archer's has teamed up with Norfolk Raider cider to create a new barbecue-friendly banger.

Norfolk is renowned for both its free-range pork, and the miles of sausages produced every year by the county's hard-working butchers.

In celebration of both, a cider maker and award-winning butcher Jamie Archer of Archer's in Norwich have come together to create The Norfolk Raider sausage.

Available now, the sausage from the Proudly Norfolk members, is a meaty, slightly sweet homage to some of the best ingredients in the area.

Jamie, who's previously made collaboration sausages with Woodforde's, Candi's Chutney, The Fruit Pig Company and others, said he's enjoyed putting a drop of Paul and Beth Cork's Norfolk Raider into his award-winning bangers. "It really is a celebration of what's good in Norfolk. Doing this kind of thing gives me the chance to not only make something, but to raise awareness of how incredible the diversity of our food here is."

Talking about the recipe, he added: "When Paul mentioned doing this we already had an old English course ground sausage recipe we make, with black pepper and sage. It's a very simple sausage but nice, with fresh ingredients and I thought it would work quite well with the apple. So we marinate the pork in the raw cider and that's ground up into the finished product. They've got a nice, sweet, slightly peppery flavour."

Ideal for the barbecue, slipped into a hotdog bun with a bit of mustard and apple sauce, a perfect accompaniment for the links is a bottle of Norfolk Raider - the only cider made in Norwich.

Produced on the outskirts of the city at White House Farm, where the business's orchards are, the cider is made from 15 varieties of apple, and made to an old recipe handed down from Beth's dad Terry - himself a cider-making enthusiast.

It's a strong drop, at a dizzying 8.5% ABV, but there are several varieties at well under this, from the blushed Dolly Pink, to Honey Belle (made with honey) and Elder, with elderflower.

Talking about joining forces with Jamie, Paul said: "We've both got a great product and Jamie makes fantastic sausages. When we got talking we thought it would be a nice idea to combine them. We're really proud of what we make, and working together means we can show what Norfolk's all about."

Pop into Archer's on Plumstead Road to give them a try. It's the store's 90th anniversary this Saturday (May 11) so as well as the opportunity to buy these new sausages, there will be special offers and free nibbles for customers throughout the day.