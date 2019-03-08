Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

You can now get sausages made with Norwich cider

PUBLISHED: 14:23 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 09 May 2019

Archer's Butchers and Norfolk Raider cider have collaborated on a new sausage Picture: Submitted

Archer's Butchers and Norfolk Raider cider have collaborated on a new sausage Picture: Submitted

Archant

Archer's has teamed up with Norfolk Raider cider to create a new barbecue-friendly banger.

Norfolk is renowned for both its free-range pork, and the miles of sausages produced every year by the county's hard-working butchers.

In celebration of both, a cider maker and award-winning butcher Jamie Archer of Archer's in Norwich have come together to create The Norfolk Raider sausage.

Available now, the sausage from the Proudly Norfolk members, is a meaty, slightly sweet homage to some of the best ingredients in the area.

Jamie, who's previously made collaboration sausages with Woodforde's, Candi's Chutney, The Fruit Pig Company and others, said he's enjoyed putting a drop of Paul and Beth Cork's Norfolk Raider into his award-winning bangers. "It really is a celebration of what's good in Norfolk. Doing this kind of thing gives me the chance to not only make something, but to raise awareness of how incredible the diversity of our food here is."

You may also want to watch:

Talking about the recipe, he added: "When Paul mentioned doing this we already had an old English course ground sausage recipe we make, with black pepper and sage. It's a very simple sausage but nice, with fresh ingredients and I thought it would work quite well with the apple. So we marinate the pork in the raw cider and that's ground up into the finished product. They've got a nice, sweet, slightly peppery flavour."

Ideal for the barbecue, slipped into a hotdog bun with a bit of mustard and apple sauce, a perfect accompaniment for the links is a bottle of Norfolk Raider - the only cider made in Norwich.

Produced on the outskirts of the city at White House Farm, where the business's orchards are, the cider is made from 15 varieties of apple, and made to an old recipe handed down from Beth's dad Terry - himself a cider-making enthusiast.

It's a strong drop, at a dizzying 8.5% ABV, but there are several varieties at well under this, from the blushed Dolly Pink, to Honey Belle (made with honey) and Elder, with elderflower.

Talking about joining forces with Jamie, Paul said: "We've both got a great product and Jamie makes fantastic sausages. When we got talking we thought it would be a nice idea to combine them. We're really proud of what we make, and working together means we can show what Norfolk's all about."

Pop into Archer's on Plumstead Road to give them a try. It's the store's 90th anniversary this Saturday (May 11) so as well as the opportunity to buy these new sausages, there will be special offers and free nibbles for customers throughout the day.

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Norwich venue named among country’s best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman spent brother’s money on shopping and university fees, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists