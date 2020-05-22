Search

Question regional business experts in open house webinar

PUBLISHED: 16:51 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 22 May 2020

A webinar aiming to answer business questions relating to the coronavirus crisis outbreak is being held next week. Picture: GettyImages

Archant

Businesses seeking answers amid the confusion of the coronavirus crisis have been invited to ask their questions in a webinar with leading industry figures.  Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times business editor Richard Porritt will host the webinar titled ‘How will our businesses recover?’

He will be joined by Richard Glinn, growth hub manager at New Anglia Growth Hub, Glen Webster, area business manager for Barclays and Toby Wilson, recovery expert and partner at Lovewell Blake.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Colman’s mustard factory in Norwich to close doors for final time

  Mr Porritt said: “At times in the past few months it has been chaos for businesses in the East of England. The vast majority will have seen a huge downturn in profits and many will remain very nervous about the future.

“I hope by hosting this webinar the panel can directly help by answering the burning questions our businesses now have. And hopefully forums like this one can go some way to helping firms bounce back as lockdown eases.

“No question is off the table and I hope as many people as possible can join us for what I sure will be an insightful and perhaps even vital discussion.”

The webinar will be held at 11am on May 29.  Register in advance at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hx0lWIxaRJ-GefWByaSP1g.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

