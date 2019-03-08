You can grow your business with free marketing sessions at sport centre

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:58 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 09 October 2019

Jamie Brown speaking at a previous Digital Decoded masterclass. PICTURE: Antony Kelly

archant 2017

Places are still available on free workshops in Fakenham which will help businesses old and new understand online marketing.

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The free event called Digital Decoded, is being run by Archant in partnership with Active Fakenham, and will be at The Gallow Fakenham Sport Centre on October 23.

It will teach business owners more about online marketing and how to use tools to better understand their audience and make them more visable online.

Jamie Brown, from Archant, who will speak at the event, said: "It is not just about us talking to the business owners, another part of the event is that people who are trained in digital marketing will be able to help people with any questions and even help them put what they have learnt into action.

"The event also acts as a great networking event for businesses in the local community whether they are just starting out or want to learn even more about marketing."

This year the team are focusing on getting marketing assets joined up with data - to make sure businesses have the right plan to get more leads and more sales out of your marketing.

Mr Brown said: "We are going to touch on Google Search Console, Google Analytics, Google Ads, remarketing and goals.

"This event is for anybody, if people have got a degree in marketing or don't know what the word means. It is all about learning and conversation.

"It is about getting your marketing tuned to deliver what you want - sales.

"We will be sharing an approach that has worked for our clients, an approach that is fairly simple to deploy and most importantly - an approach which if you are already marketing your business will cost you no more to use."

The Fakenham event will be the third Digital Decided session to have been held in Norfolk.

Mr Brown said: "When we have run it in the past, there have been days where we would see more than 100 businesses a day.

This is the last event to take place this year, there won't be another one until the start of next year."

The workshops will be at The Gallow Fakenham Sport Centre, at 8.15am and 11.30am on October 23. Book online at archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded.

