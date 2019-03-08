Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Google and Archant team up to launch news websites

PUBLISHED: 09:27 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 19 September 2019

Archant, which is based in Norwich, has announced a major new partnership with Google. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant, which is based in Norwich, has announced a major new partnership with Google. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Media company Archant has landed a significant deal with US tech giant Google and will launch several new news outlets.

Archant, which publishes more than 50 news titles across the UK including this newspaper, will be working closely with Google to provide new websites targeting several areas which are yet to be confirmed.

The partnership - named Project Neon - is a bid to find new ways of making local digital journalism viable in a world dominated by social media.

The deal involves several million pounds of funding from Google.

MORE: 'Don't be afraid of using robots,' says boss

New all-digital news platforms separate from Archant's existing portfolio will be built, aimed at up to three communities which are "under-served by local news".

The properties will be 100% owned and operated by the Norwich-headquartered firm, with support and expertise from the Google News Initiative.

Matt Kelly, chief content officer for Archant, said: "We will endeavour over the next three years to launch three new community websites in communities in the UK that have been identified as being under-served by local news, either because the existing news provider has withered away to nothing as has happened in many places or because they've never had a good news representation.

"The idea is to have the luxury to experiment and try to come up with some positive solutions to what is a serious and chronic problem, not just in the UK but further afield, which is the decline of the business model for local news."

Exact staff numbers are yet to be decided, but Mr Kelly said it might be able to support somewhere between 20 and 30 employees across the three communities over the three-year period.

Results from the project will be shared with other publishers across the globe, in an effort to lead as a "playbook for the rest of the industry".

"In terms of precisely how we're going to do this, we've got some early thoughts - a lot of it will be good old-fashioned people in the community, building relationships and making sure that everything that moves is covered and taking a lead on important community issues," Mr Kelly continued.

You may also want to watch:

The partnership follows a similar project in the US with McClatchy, announced in March.

"Local news plays an important part in keeping people informed about their communities and the news they care about," said Madhav Chinnappa, director of news ecosystem development at Google.

"This partnership between Archant and the GNI's Local Experiments Project aims to put innovation at the heart of a new effort to rethink local news from the ground up for the age of digital.

"This is an experiment in the true sense of the word - looking to see what works and what doesn't, and sharing what we all learn with the wider industry."

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Council orders ‘Notting Hill’ landlord to replace windows - four years after fitting them

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Drug gang who defended Norwich house with gun used teenagers as a ‘patsy’

A London drug gang cuckooed a house at Triumph Court in Norwich. Picture: Google

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Heroic teen presented with bravery award after saving friend’s life

Harry Hall from Lowestoft, was presented with a special award from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday night, September 19. Picture: Contributed by Ben Matthews
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists