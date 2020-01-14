What would you like us to investigate in 2020?

Front pages from the EDP in 2019 with stories from our investigations unit. Image: Archant Archant

This newspaper's investigations unit is always looking out for fresh story ideas and tips - and we'd like to hear from you about where we should focus in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading…

Last year we exposed alleged historic child abuse at a Norfolk school which has led to a new police investigation.

We also produced podcasts on cold cases, covered several cases of fraud and interviewed homeless families living in caravans and BnBs.

You may also want to watch:

More recently we have looked at Greater Anglia's performance and waiting times at A&E.

If there is something we are not covering which you think we should be, please let us know by filling out the short form above.

We will then get in touch with you if you leave contact details and if we think we could take the idea forward.

-You can follow the latest from our investigations unit on Facebook