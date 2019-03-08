Archant announces new printing and distribution agreement

Media firm Archant has announced a new outsourcing agreement for the printing and distribution of its print products.

The Norwich-based firm, which publishes this newspaper, will tranfer its printing to Newsprinters and distribution to Menzies and Smiths News.

Archant currently uses a mixture of outsourcing and internal printing for its portfolio of magazines and newspapers.

However continuing reductions in paginations and quantities of its newspaper portfolio have led the business to a review of the printing of its newspaper titles. The general reduction in newspaper volumes across the industry has also created capacity at larger, more modern print plants that offer suitable scheduling, with a significantly lower and variable cost than it can attain in its own printing plant.

As a consequence of the review the Thorpe Print Centre will cease production in November.

Staff who were based at Thorpe will transfer to Newsprinters and Menzies or Smiths and have been informed that there may be redundancies.

Archant chief executive Jeff Henry said: "Archant is committed to delivering the best possible service to our readers and advertisers in the most cost effective manner. The Broxbourne printing plant is one of the largest and most technologically advanced in the world which will ensure we continue to deliver the highest quality printed newspapers to our readers in the most cost efficient manner. I would like to thank the teams at Thorpe for their dedication and the great service they have delivered to our business, over many years, whatever the challenge."

Newsprinters managing director Darren Barker said: "We are delighted to be working with Archant and look forward to supporting them with a comprehensive print and delivery service across all of their weekly and daily titles."