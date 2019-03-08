Archant and Alan Boswell Insurance to share Norwich's Prospect House

Prospect House building on Rouen Road will now house Archant and Alan Boswell. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Two of Norfolk's biggest firms have come together to secure the future of landmark Norwich building Prospect House.

Alan Boswell Insurance has purchased the building in Rouen Road from media group Archant.

Archant, which publishes the Eastern Daily Press and the Norwich Evening News, will remain in the building leasing one floor.

Archant's executive chairman Simon Bax, said: "We have always said our intention was to remain in the city centre within the heart of our communities and close to the amenities and transport links many of our staff depend on. This view was overwhelmingly supported by staff."

When Archant announced it would be selling its offices in September 2017 plans were initially submitted to demolish the 1960s building and build flats and shops in its place.

Alan Boswell's insurance staff will move into the offices in the city centre and use the remaining floors.

Alan Boswell currently has a number of offices across Norwich, including its head office in Thorpe Road, as well as offices in Carrow Road and Prince of Wales Road.