Search

Advanced search

Norwich’s Aquaterra Energy wins another contract for Norwegian oil field

PUBLISHED: 10:54 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 09 November 2018

An Aquaterra Energy centraliser, supplied to Norwegian energy group Equinor during the first phase of the works. Picture: Aquaterra Energy.

An Aquaterra Energy centraliser, supplied to Norwegian energy group Equinor during the first phase of the works. Picture: Aquaterra Energy.

Aquaterra Energy

Offshore engineering firm Aquaterra Energy has secured another major contract on a Norwegian oil field.

The Norwich-based company will deliver early well construction operations for Equinor for the next 16 wells of the Johan Sverdrup field development.

Aquaterra has already supplied services for a previous phase of the project in the third quarter of 2018, and will carry out the work from its Norfolk office near Norwich Airport and its Stavanger office.

The new contract is for the company’s Well Start solution, which manages activities in the early stages of well construction, including third-party works, engineering and equipment. The company says the combination of project management, analysis and bespoke and standard products can reduce the difficulties in beginning new wells, and save operators money.

Christian Berven, Norway business development director at Aquaterra Energy, said: “After successfully completing the first stage of the project, we can use our learnings and technical expertise to optimise the new wells.

“Equinor has already reduced the total estimated investment by 6 billion NOK since February of this year. Our goal is to keep costs low by continuing to streamline their early well construction operations to reduce time to first oil.”

Johan Sverdrup is one of the largest offshore oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, with estimated reserves of up to 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The project is due to be delivered in early 2019, and production is set to begin in late 2022.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature Toyota a pioneering driving force for hybrid motoring at SLM

Andy Russell
The showroom at SLM Toyota's Norwich dealership in Delft Way. Picture: Andy Russell

As diesel car registrations drop, more and more motorists are becoming aware of the benefits of hybrid cars and how easy they are to drive. Toyota’s pioneering role in hybrid technology means nearly half its total sales now combine petrol and electric power, says motoring editor Andy Russell.

Ad Feature Are you making the most of your property wealth?

Peter Sharkey
Equity release could be an idea rather than downsizing for more mature homeowners Picture: Getty Images

This week, financial columnist Peter Sharkey looks at how equity release could solve your downsizing dilemma.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide