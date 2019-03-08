Building apprentices shine in trade challenge

Harry Knight took the top spot in the Norfolk and Waveney Building Apprentices' Competition Picture: contributed

The team at Lovell is celebrating after its apprentices took two of the top three spots at a recent building competition.

Josh Philp-Hammond came third in the Norfolk and Waveney Building Apprentices' Competition Picture: contributed

Talented Lovell apprentice Harry Knight is celebrating taking the top spot for his trade in the Norfolk and Waveney Building Apprentices' Competition.

Harry, 19, who lives in Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn, won the brickwork category of the event - held at the Royal Norfolk Showground - which spotlights the region's most skilled young construction workers.

His fellow Lovell apprentice, Josh Philp-Hammond, 19, from Wishbech, also shone, taking third place in the bricklaying challenge where entrants had to build a wall design in a set time.

Both Harry and Josh are based in King's Lynn, working on the Orchard Place new homes development under construction by Lovell in partnership with the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Combining developing their skills on site with study at The College of West Anglia, both Harry and Josh will complete their NVQ Level 2 bricklaying qualification this year.

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler says: "Competitions are a fantastic way for our apprentices to test themselves against others in the industry and keep pushing to improve their skills. Many congratulations to Harry and to Josh for putting in such a brilliant performance against strong competition.

"Both these impressive young crafts workers have come into the industry through Lovell's apprenticeship programme and show why apprentice training is something the company has always championed.

"With the industry facing the challenge of major skills shortages, plus the likely impact of Brexit, ensuring we have the highly-skilled workforce we need by bringing motivated and talented young people into the business is absolutely crucial."