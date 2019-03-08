Apple recall adapters amid safety concerns
PUBLISHED: 10:25 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 26 April 2019
Archant
Apple have announced a voluntary recall of some of its wall plug adapters after confirming they can break and risk giving an electric shock.
Norfolk County Council trading standards posted the warning on its Facebook page on Friday morning.
The three-pronged AC wall plugs were sold with Mac computer and mobile devices between 2003 and 2010.
They were also sold as part of the Apple World travel adapter kit.
