Hospice campaign off to a roaring start but more donations needed

Lady Bacon speaking at the launch of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk businesses have helped raised £500,000 in six weeks for a new hospice – but the £12.5m target is still a long way off.

Fundraising for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, a new facility to provide much-needed additional beds for those with life limiting illnesses needing palliative care, has got off to a fantastic start. Organisers are enormously thankful for the efforts from local firms and individuals – but stress more is needed.

Money can be raised from businesses which can choose the hospice as their charity of the year as well as individuals – and many people who have already donated cash have been touched in some way by the current Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for the hospice, said: “Tens of thousands of people have received support over the years from the Priscilla Bacon Lodge which continues to provide tremendous care and a number of people who have been assisted in the community have been raising money – but we need more.

“The new hospice will have a direct benefit on the people of Norfolk helping to provide the best possible death which is a strange phrase but that's what it does and the more people who get involved, the quicker we can build it. There is a desperate need to build it so that more people can be cared for.”

Businesses can help through sponsorships or even in donating items for raffle prizes or to sell in the organisation's charity shops.

Last year there were 4,622 referrals to the Priscilla Bacon Lodge and the new hospice will increase the number of beds available from 16 to 24, with further scope to expand.

The campaign, backed by this newspaper, began with £3m so the appeal currently stands at £3.5m.

The new state-of-the-art hospice is hoped to be built close to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

To pledge your support or donate email hugostevenson@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or click here or to donate offline contact Priscilla Bacon Hospice on enquiries@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or by writing to 9-11 Drayton High Road, Norwich NR8 6AH.