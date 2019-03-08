Video

WATCH: See inside first apartments for sale in £85m scheme to transform brewery site

St Anne's Quarter, Norwich. Pic: Savills

The first Norwich riverside apartments including a penthouse have gone on sale in a historic site being transformed into 430 new homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A penthouse in St Anne's Quarter. Pic: Orbit A penthouse in St Anne's Quarter. Pic: Orbit

There are currently 86 apartments up for grabs with 250 in the first phase and eventually 430 and seven townhouses.

St Anne's Wharf, a former brewery industrial site between King Street and the River Wensum, had stood empty since 1999 before it was bought by Orbit Homes in 2014. Work began on the first homes in February.

MORE: 'We want Kate': Bosses of Fairfax & Favor target Royal customer

The view from the community space inside the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. The view from the community space inside the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Tom Amis, from Savills in Norwich, which is selling 21 river-facing apartments, including the penthouse, said: "St Anne's Quarter is a spectacular collection of contemporary, high specification apartments offering the very best in city living with some great riverside views.

"We have already had plenty of interest from a real mix of purchasers - including first-time buyers, downsizers and investors - all of whom are attracted by what Norwich has to offer. Whether that's its fine selection of national and independent retailers, its wealth of restaurants and cafes or its vibrant night life, there's something that appeals to everyone."

The scheme will include 33 homes for affordable rent, 66 for 'build to rent' designed not to be sold and around 80 for shared ownership as well as seven commercial units.

Part of the gated community area inside the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Part of the gated community area inside the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Plans are also for a riverside plaza which will be home to two restaurants.

Savills are selling apartments ranging in size and price from £315,000 to £450,000. All apartments include fully decked and glazed balconies or terraces and allocated on-site parking with stunning skyline views. A typical apartment, offering two bedrooms, priced at £365,000 is on the third floor and has a kitchen/living room and two bath/shower rooms.

Work was delayed on the site back in 2015 after an archaelogical dig found pottery and oyster shells dating to the 13th century along with coins from a medieval St Augustine friary, and the remnants of a timber jetty thought to have been used to bring Norman stone into Norwich for the construction of the city's castle and cathedral.

Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

An apartment for sale with Savills. Pic: Savills An apartment for sale with Savills. Pic: Savills

Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A penthouse view. Pic: Orbit A penthouse view. Pic: Orbit

Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Inside one of the flats for sale in the new St Anne's Quarter development in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The building work at St Anne's Quarter, earlier this year. Pic: Archant The building work at St Anne's Quarter, earlier this year. Pic: Archant

An apartment for sale with Savills. Pic; Savills An apartment for sale with Savills. Pic; Savills

-