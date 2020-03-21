Search

Glamour in grim times: a £375,000 luxury wing for sale in historic home of chocolate maker

PUBLISHED: 10:22 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 21 March 2020

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Archant

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Archant

Archant

A palatial apartment in the former Norfolk mansion once owned by the Mackintosh family, famous creators of chocolate bars, is for sale.

The chocolate factory. Pic: ArchantThe chocolate factory. Pic: Archant

The three bedroom, first floor apartment in the grand Grade II listed country house Thickthorn Hall, Hethersett, Norwich, was lived in by the Mackintosh family who began making chocolate in Halifax.

They later brought the operation to Norfolk where it remained until the firm was bought out by Nestle in 1988. Mackintosh had merged with Rowntree in 1969 and chocolate production continued in the city as it had for more than 100 years, with the company employing at its peak, 1,000 people.

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

At Easter time the factory was renowned for manufacturing millions of chocolate eggs.

But in 1996 the factory closed. despite protests and it was demolished in 2004 and today Intu Chapelfield shopping centre stands in its place.

But Thickthorn Hall was also lived in by two other famous Norfolk families.

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

Mary Jary Gurney, of the famous banking family, lived there after it passed to her father when the previous owner defaulted on his mortgage.

It stayed in the Gurney family until the 1930s when another eminent Norfolk family bought it, Alan Rees Colman, director of Colmans mustard and second son of Russell Colman of Crown Point.

After it was owned by the Mackintosh family the property was later converted in 1987 into seven apartments.

Number Six offers an elegant dual aspect drawing room with views over the landscaped communal grounds and lake. Period features include a beautiful carved central fireplace, a ceiling rose and stripped wooden doors and frames.

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

You’ve also got a good sized entrance hall, a fitted kitchen and a roof lantern providing plenty of natural light. There’s a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The apartment, for sale with agents Sowerbys, is set in the grounds of approximately four acres with parking and a garage.

You jointly own the freehold of the building, on a 125 year lease dating from 1986. but service charges are £150 per calendar month.

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: SowerbysAn apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Sowerbys

