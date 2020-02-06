Apartment for sale with an extra special something you'd never expect
PUBLISHED: 07:20 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:20 06 February 2020
An apartment has come up for sale in Norwich's Riverside for offers over £240,000 which has something no other home in the entire block has.
The two bedroom pad in Ashman Bank, Geoffrey Watling Way, situated on thr ground floor, comes with its own private south-facing garden. This fenced off lawned garden also has one of the most interesting views, overlooking the river and ruins of the ancient city wall. And this feature makes it a unique apartment as no other has a garden, but just balconies.
So you have all the benefits of a riverside apartment - yet a bit of your own green outdoor space too.
The property offers 800sqft with a living room, entrance hall, two double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen and bathroom. Underfloor heating runs through the apartment. The garden is accessed from the living room and wraps around the property.
You also get an underground allocated parking space.
A spokesman from the Norfolk Agents, selling the home, said: "This is the only apartment in the block to have its own privste, south-facing garden."