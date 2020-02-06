Apartment for sale with an extra special something you'd never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale.

An apartment has come up for sale in Norwich's Riverside for offers over £240,000 which has something no other home in the entire block has.

The apartment with a unique feature for sale.

The two bedroom pad in Ashman Bank, Geoffrey Watling Way, situated on thr ground floor, comes with its own private south-facing garden. This fenced off lawned garden also has one of the most interesting views, overlooking the river and ruins of the ancient city wall. And this feature makes it a unique apartment as no other has a garden, but just balconies.

The apartment with a garden for sale.

So you have all the benefits of a riverside apartment - yet a bit of your own green outdoor space too.

The property offers 800sqft with a living room, entrance hall, two double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen and bathroom. Underfloor heating runs through the apartment. The garden is accessed from the living room and wraps around the property.

The apartment with a garden for sale.

You also get an underground allocated parking space.

A spokesman from the Norfolk Agents, selling the home, said: "This is the only apartment in the block to have its own privste, south-facing garden."