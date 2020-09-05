Search

Advanced search

Apartment for sale in historic former naval hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:18 05 September 2020

A home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H Brown

A home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H Brown

Archant

A home is for sale for £250,000 in a Norfolk converted naval hospital which took injured soldiers from the Battle of Waterloo.

The former Royal Naval Hospital pictured in 2002 by Steve Adams and Nolan Lincoln. Pic: ArchantThe former Royal Naval Hospital pictured in 2002 by Steve Adams and Nolan Lincoln. Pic: Archant

In 1806, the Admiralty ordered the building of the hospital on the South Denes in Great Yarmouth and it received its first patients, 600 casualties from the famous battle in 1815.

MORE: Vintage clothing store and antiques centre closing down

A home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H BrownA home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H Brown

The grand building closed in 1993 and in 1996 was converted into 59 apartments and houses.

The apartment is on the first floor with two bedrooms, a lounge and kitchen and outside has a private garden and garage.

The Royal Naval Hospital was originally built to treat the sick and wounded of the North Sea fleet engaged in war with France.

It was planned to hold 200 or so patients, and was designed by architect William Pilkington.

A home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H BrownA home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H Brown

The building was finished in 1811 at a cost of £120,000 with four blocks situated around a lawned courtyard in 15 acres.

The North block contained stores, bathrooms, mess rooms, a kitchen and staff accommodation. The East, South and West blocks had wards on each floor with a chapel in the centre and a clocktower above. The hospital also had its own operating theatre.

In 1854, following the outbreak of the Crimean War, the hospital was fitted out to take in those wounded from the Baltic Fleet, but none ever came and it became instead a convalescent home for soldiers.

The hospital closed in 1993 and the patients were moved to more modern accommodation.

A home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H BrownA home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H Brown

The building then lay empty for three years until the architect Kit Martin bought the site and converted it apartments and houses.

Many additions and alterations that had been made over the years were removed, the aim being to restore the site as near as possible to its appearance in 1811.

In 2015, a ceremony was held at the hospital commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle. of Waterloo.

Agents William H Brown, selling the apartment, described it as: “A well presented with high ceilings, an en suite off the master bedroom and a freehold garage situated in this exclusive development close to all amenties and within easy travelling distance to the town centre, beach and sea.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk placed on national coronavirus ‘watchlist’ after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak/Norfolk's Director of Public Health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion protest delays Archant newspaper deliveries

Titles by Archant, based as Prospect House in Norwich, including the EDP and Norwich Evening News will be delayed on Saturday due to the protest. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Vintage clothing store and antiques centre closing down

Morwenna Farrell at the Vintage Hub in Norwich, which is now closing. Pic: Morwenna Farrell

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Death of teenage cyclist was the ‘98th collision outside our home’

The junction on the A134 at Northwold, where a 17-year-old cyclist died after a collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich City transfer rumours: Newcastle launch bid for Lewis; clubs in talks

Jamal Lewis is edging closer to the Norwich City exit door. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Extinction Rebellion protest delays Archant newspaper deliveries

Titles by Archant, based as Prospect House in Norwich, including the EDP and Norwich Evening News will be delayed on Saturday due to the protest. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dinners will take three-and-a-half hours, says head

Hillcrest Primary School headteacher Matthew Try. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk placed on national coronavirus ‘watchlist’ after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak/Norfolk's Director of Public Health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON