Apartment for sale in historic former naval hospital

A home is for sale in the former Royal Naval hospital, Great Yarmouth. Pic: William H Brown Archant

A home is for sale for £250,000 in a Norfolk converted naval hospital which took injured soldiers from the Battle of Waterloo.

In 1806, the Admiralty ordered the building of the hospital on the South Denes in Great Yarmouth and it received its first patients, 600 casualties from the famous battle in 1815.

The grand building closed in 1993 and in 1996 was converted into 59 apartments and houses.

The apartment is on the first floor with two bedrooms, a lounge and kitchen and outside has a private garden and garage.

The Royal Naval Hospital was originally built to treat the sick and wounded of the North Sea fleet engaged in war with France.

It was planned to hold 200 or so patients, and was designed by architect William Pilkington.

The building was finished in 1811 at a cost of £120,000 with four blocks situated around a lawned courtyard in 15 acres.

The North block contained stores, bathrooms, mess rooms, a kitchen and staff accommodation. The East, South and West blocks had wards on each floor with a chapel in the centre and a clocktower above. The hospital also had its own operating theatre.

In 1854, following the outbreak of the Crimean War, the hospital was fitted out to take in those wounded from the Baltic Fleet, but none ever came and it became instead a convalescent home for soldiers.

The hospital closed in 1993 and the patients were moved to more modern accommodation.

The building then lay empty for three years until the architect Kit Martin bought the site and converted it apartments and houses.

Many additions and alterations that had been made over the years were removed, the aim being to restore the site as near as possible to its appearance in 1811.

In 2015, a ceremony was held at the hospital commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle. of Waterloo.

Agents William H Brown, selling the apartment, described it as: “A well presented with high ceilings, an en suite off the master bedroom and a freehold garage situated in this exclusive development close to all amenties and within easy travelling distance to the town centre, beach and sea.”

