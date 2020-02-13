See inside this posh £325,000 apartment for sale with a link to Norwich's sad past

The property for sale in Little Bethel Street and left, Mary Chapman, the benefactor who had the building created. Pic: Sowerbys/ Archant library

A two bedroom apartment with a grand sitting room has come up for sale in one of Norwich's most historic buildings.

The property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys The property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

Situated in the Grade II listed property that once formed part of the Bethel Hospital, the home in Little Bethel Court is right in the city centre, opposite the Theatre Royal.

Bethel Hospital was opened in Bethel Street in 1713, founded by benefactor Mary Chapman and was the first purpose built asylum in the country. Mrs Chapman (1647-1724), married Samuel Chapman in 1682 and together they came up with the charitable idea as both had experienced family members with psychiatric problems. After her death, her will instructed the hospital was to become an independent public trust managed by a committee.

Mary Chapman. Pic: Archant library Mary Chapman. Pic: Archant library

Carpenter Richard Starling and stonemason Edward Freeman were commissioned to construct the building at a total cost of £314 and the original building consisted of two wings. An alteration took place in 1807 and the Bethel Street front of the building was remodelled in 1899 by famous local architect Edward Boardman.

Over the first half of the 19th century the average stay of a patient was 14 years. In 1931 there were 128 patients in the hospital and in 1974 it became an outpatient unit for children needing psychiatric treatment. By 1995 the hospital had been closed and discussions were underway for the conversion of the building.

Agents Sowerbys, selling the apartment, state: "This impressive Grade II listed two bedroom ground floor apartment is situated in a superb location, within the most desirable private gated Little Bethel Court, just a stone's throw from Norwich city centre and Chapelfield shopping centre and gardens." It offers period features including sash cord windows, oak floorings, cornicing and a central fireplace with a wood burning stove.

The property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys The property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

You've got an entrance hall, an impressive sitting room with four sash windows and a modern kitchen/breakfast room which leads to the central communal, landscaped courtyard. There are two bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and the other with a en-suite shower room. And it also comes with the huge benefit of a city centre parking space.

The plaque about benefactor Mary Chapman still exists. Pic: Archant library The plaque about benefactor Mary Chapman still exists. Pic: Archant library

The property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys The property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

How Bethel Hospital once looked with palatial gardens. Pic: Archant library with its How Bethel Hospital once looked with palatial gardens. Pic: Archant library with its

The impressive grand sitting room at the property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys The impressive grand sitting room at the property at Little Bethel Court, for sale. Pic: Sowerbys

The Bethel Hospital before conversion. Pic: Archant library The Bethel Hospital before conversion. Pic: Archant library