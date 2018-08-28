Search

Antiques Roadshow episode a ‘marvellous coup’ for Cromer

PUBLISHED: 19:34 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:43 04 February 2019

Experts assessing items the public brought along to the filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Experts assessing items the public brought along to the filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Cromer’s appearance on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has been given the seal of approval by local folk, who have hailed it “brilliant”, “excellent” and “one of their best productions”.

People crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer Pier last summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeople crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer Pier last summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Filmed on Cromer Pier last summer and screened on Sunday evening, the show attracted hundreds of comments on Facebook, with people from all over the country singing the town’s praises.

John Williams said the show showed Cromer to be a great place to go on holiday, while Wendy Read said she loved that the town had enjoyed so much screen time lately.

District councillor Andreas Yiasimi snaps a selfie with Antiques Roadshow militaria expert Robert Tilney during the filming of the BBC show on Cromer pier last summer. Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMIDistrict councillor Andreas Yiasimi snaps a selfie with Antiques Roadshow militaria expert Robert Tilney during the filming of the BBC show on Cromer pier last summer. Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMI

Other people pleased with the episode included Nicky Nobbs, who said it was “lovely to hear some proper local accents,” Margaret Roosmale-Cocq, who said it was a “brilliant programme which showed Cromer at its best”, and Jilly Boocock, who said Antiques Roadshow was one of her favourite programmes and it was worth the long wait for the episode to be aired.

Sue Burton, however, was not impressed. “I don’t actually like the programme, I find it boring, but it was great to see one of my favourite resorts on there,” she said.

Crowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow last summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow last summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

District councillor and local photographer Andreas Yiasimi, who turned out to capture the filming on camera, said he thought Cromer looked “stunning” on the show.

“I must say I felt extremely proud of our town,” Mr Yiasimi added. “I enjoy Antiques Roadshow in general, but this episode was extra special because of the familiar local faces on screen.”

People crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer last summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeople crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer last summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chamber of Trade vice-chairman Philip Search, who runs Henry’s Coffee and Tea Store, in Church Street, said both the Antiques Roadshow episode and the filming of the BBC1 ‘Wonderland’ Christmas trailer, also on the pier, had been positive things for the town.

“It has definitely been a talking point among my customers,” he said. “It’s not often you get the country’s biggest TV station promoting your town and I’m sure it will bring people to Cromer.”

Town mayor David Pritchard said that, as a collector himself, he was keen to see what people had brought along.

“It was a reminder of how busy a town Cromer can be in the summer,” he added. “I think that North Norfolk District Council pulled off a marvellous coup in getting the BBC to come along and I think that it’s time we realised that Cromer is not just a summer resort, it’s a 365 days a year town.”

