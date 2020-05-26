Search

Ann Summers store set to close

PUBLISHED: 14:15 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 26 May 2020

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

PA Archive/PA Images

An Ann Summers store in Norfolk is set to close on a permanent basis.

Having been shut for several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer’s shop in Vancouver Quarter, King’s Lynn, will not reopen.

The company, which specialises in lingerie and sex toys, confirmed the lease on the premises had ended and would not be renewed.

Ann Summers said it would “look to transfer colleagues to other stores”, but was encouraging employees to consider becoming ambassadors with the ‘Party Plan’ arm of the business.

The firm’s only other Norfolk store is at intu Chapelfield in Norwich.

A spokesman for Ann Summers said: “We are constantly reviewing our retail store portfolio to ensure we have the right stores in the right locations.

“A handful of our stores have come to their natural lease end and we have decided not to renew, including in King’s Lynn.

“We continue to seek opportunities to right-size our retail portfolio, including looking at new sites we hope to secure in the future.”

