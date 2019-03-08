Angling Direct celebrate record-breaking summer sales

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 17 September 2019

Angling Direct has had a record breaking summer. Picture: Angling Direct

Angling Direct

A specialist fishing retailer has achieved "exceptional" summer results despite a downturn in spending across the rest of the high street.

Norfolk-born Angling Direct has posted stellar results in its summer period - between June 1 and August 31.

The company saw a record sales month in August, generating turnover of £5.5m, and online delivered a 40% increase against August 2018.

The company, which originated in Wroxham, also celebrated the opening of its 30th store.

The latest site in Milton Keynes began trading on September 14 and features a 6,500 sq ft. display area.

Angling Direct's chief executive officer, Darren Bailey, said: "We are very excited to have opened our Milton Keynes store, located just south of the town on a major retail park. Milton Keynes is a very popular angling region and the new store offers products for all disciplines of angling whilst also housing a full size Pole alley."

The company saw high footfall through its stores as well as recording a record number of unique online visitors.

The Company achieved 13.3% like-for-like sales growth in-store and 26.7% online over the summer period.

Mr Bailey continued: "As we seek to cater for all anglers across the UK with a new and modern retail offering, we are continuing to strategically expand our store footprint, as well as enhance our online offering in terms of products, experience and education in order to help raise the profile of angling."

For the three month summer period sales were up 31% on the previous year, with the good news set to continue as September has been similarly strong.

Mr Bailey added: "The summer trading conditions have been favourable with the weather having been good. We were delighted that both our established and new stores experienced strong footfall, which was backed up by strong like for like sales both in-store and online, delivering a record month in August."

The group was founded by Martyn Page and William Hill in 1986, who bought a single fishing tackle shop in Wroxham.

More than 30 years later the chain is the biggest specialist fishing tackle and equipment retailer in the UK and now floats on the London Stock Exchange.

