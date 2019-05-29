Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Anglian Home Improvements boss got £46,000 pay rise as company lost £4.7m

29 May, 2019 - 15:10
Workers at the Anglian Home Improvements factory in Norwich

Workers at the Anglian Home Improvements factory in Norwich

Archant

One of Norfolk's biggest companies, which handed out £2m in redundancies in 2018, gave its top paid director a 20% pay rise in the same period.

The Anglian Home Improvements factory in Liberator Road, Norwich.The Anglian Home Improvements factory in Liberator Road, Norwich.

Anglian Home Improvements revealed in its latest company accounts posted to Companies House that it lost a cumulative £7.7m between 2017 and 2018.

Only last week the Norwich-based company confirmed that it was in further consultation with staff to cut contract hours from 48 to 40 hours a week.

Despite this, the company forked out a further £46,000 for its top paid director in 2018, bringing the individual's salary to £274,000.

On top of this, the director saw their benefits - such as car allowance or a medical plan - increase from £6,000 to £60,000.

The company, which was founded in 1966, was first launched as Anglian Windows and has since diversified from that product into a wider range such as conservatories and cladding.

Although the company turned over more than £227m in 2018, it was unable to make a profit and posted pre-tax losses of £5.1m.

You may also want to watch:

And the business isn't out of the woods yet, with debts racking up to £18m in the form of a secure loan to its majority shareholder Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund, repayable in December 2020.

However whether the £16.3m owed to trade creditors (suppliers) in 2018 is also secured against assets is unclear.

Despite this, a spokesman for Anglian said: "Management are confident that the underlying qualities of the business and its strongest asset, its people, will allow Anglian to maintain its position as the UK market leader."

The company had suffered one-off costs of £2.2m in the period for consultants and redundancies.

The spokesman added: "We entered 2017/18 with confidence that the strength of our brand and our reputation for high quality products and excellent service would stand us in good stead. However, continued low consumer confidence led to a period of weaker order intake as customers held back committing to larger purchases.

"The business subsequently focussed on the close control of costs and developed strategies to cope with the challenging market conditions. Despite market conditions the business completed a £10m investment programme in the year in quality and service."

The company employed around 1,600 people in 2018, 820 of which were in manufacturing, including those in the business's Liberator Road factory.

The company lost around 120 employees between 2017 and 2018 - but the payroll across salaries, pensions and social security was slashed by £3.5m to £53.5m.

Most Read

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk rugby coach jailed for sex offences offered to buy vape in exchange for sex with 13-year-old boy

Robert Eustace, 54, has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty to six sexual offences against three teenage boys. Photo: ARCHANT

New £1.2m GP surgery to open in Norwich

Patients in Norwich will benefit from a new high standard GP surgery thanks a £1.2m grant. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk-born star Rupert Everett becomes honorary patron of arts centre

Rupert Everett has agreed to become a patron at Wells Maltings. Pictures: Wells Maltings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists