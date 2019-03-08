AMT Coffee partners with Norwich business on global deal

Jacyn Heavens, chief executive of Epos Now. Picture: Tom Shaw/Getty Imagesfor Grant Thornton 2017 Getty Images

One of the UK’s largest coffee chains, AMT Coffee, has brought on a Norfolk business as its global point of sale provider.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Known also as one of the UK’s most ethical coffee chains, AMT has partnered with Norwich’s Epos Now to provide software and hardware aimed at streamlining the businesses’ operations and cutting costs.

The rollout of Epos Now solutions consists of more than 80 devices across AMT Coffee’s many locations in England and Ireland.

The new software will see stock managed by cloud technology, as well as coordinating reports and processing day-to-day operations at the large coffee chain’s locations in airports, railway stations and hospitals throughout the UK.

Edward Johnson, who is the global business development director at Epos now, said: “AMT Coffee was using a legacy point of sale system, meaning they weren’t leveraging cloud-based technologies.

“We offered a solution that was not only a good fit with their brand, we were also able to eliminate the costs they were incurring using separate ePOS and stock management solutions. Our end-to-end stock management and robust reporting capabilities were a major factor in AMT choosing Epos Now.”

Epos Now is based out of Norwich Business Park in Whiting Road.

“Rolling out Epos Now has been one of the easiest projects to undertake,” said AMT Coffee’s IT manager, Jamie Stables.

“Once we did the leg work with configurations, going to site and installing has been easy. The iPad EPOS system has cut down install times from about six hours (with old suppliers) to about an hour and a half, meaning we have been able to install new tills in three sites a day with just one team.

“The support and help from Epos Now has been great, we haven’t needed them often, but when we have, it’s been first class and very quick turnaround to fixing our problems.”

The former Future50 company was founded by Jacyn Heavens in 2011, and has always aimed to provide businesses and entrepreneurs with computing and technology solutions to improve their business.