Amazon to bring almost 200 jobs to Norwich for Christmas peak

Amazon is hiring near 200 people in Norwich on full and temporary contracts. Photo credit should read: PA Wire PA Wire

Amazon is looking to double its head count of delivery drivers in Norwich by Christmas as well as bringing on an additional 140 seasonal roles over the festive period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The online giant made the announcement this week that 10,000 new permanent roles are being created across the UK in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Currently Amazon employs 50 people in Norwich though they hope to reach 100 by Christmas. In addition 140 ‘flexible’ employees will be brought on during the festive period.

MORE: ‘We see no customers some days’: Independents on their knees due to car ban The jobs will be based at the company’s site in Norwich’s Sweetbriar Industrial Estate. A spokesman for the company said: “Amazon is also looking for individuals wanting to turn free time into supplementary income, working to their own schedule to deliver Amazon packages.” Pay is between £13 and £15 an hour.

Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice president of European customer fulfilment, said: “We’re proud to be creating 10,000 new permanent roles across our UK network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations offering competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one. Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.

To apply for both the permanent and fixed-term roles visit the Amazon website.