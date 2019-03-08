Boss expands dog business by introducing five friendly alpacas

Hooves have joined paws in an exciting new business venture in Wymondham which has launched at a centre for animal lovers.

Five friendly alpacas are set to steal the limelight from the usual four-legged friends who enjoy the canine facilities at Centre Paws Norfolk in Wymondham.

The centre, which opened last year to offer a unique amenity for dog owners, is now able to offer alpaca experiences with the five new star attractions.

The business is the long-held dream come true for owner Tom Boggan, assistant manager at the dog friendly Blackberry Tearoom on the site at Barnards Farm, off Barnham Broom Road.

He had been wanting to keep alpacas for several years and when the opportunity to rent a paddock came up at the farm, he jumped at the chance.

"I bought my first three alpacas just as pets from a smallholding in Garvestone," he said. "Then I managed to find another two boys who were already trained in trekking and brought them to the farm as well. They all love it here and although I was a bit worried they wouldn't like all the dogs that visit they have actually settled in really well and are just very curious of everything."

Mr Boggan had to apply for a licence from South Norfolk Council to allow him to start his alpaca experiences and was recently informed after an inspection that he had passed with flying colours.

He has now launched a website www.wymondhamalpacas.co.uk which is open to bookings which start at £30 for three people for up to 90 minutes and also has a Facebook page.

During the experience he introduces the alpacas, talks about their personalities, diet, day-to-day care and needs before allowing the visitors to take the lead rein and go for a walk in the countryside. The experience can also include afternoon tea, buffet lunch or cake in the tearoom by arrangement.

"Last year I went on a trek with alpacas in Wells which was great fun," he said. "And I also completed an alpaca handling course so I can't wait to introduce the boys to lots of new visitors."