Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Gallery

Crowds enjoy 20th anniversary Great Yarmouth Maritime festival

PUBLISHED: 17:40 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 08 September 2019

A giant lobster kept the youngsters amused at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A giant lobster kept the youngsters amused at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A popular festival celebrating a Norfolk town's rich seafaring history has been held for the 20th year.

All aboard! Tobias Nicholls-taylor, 6 from Cantley with friend Isobel Bass, 8 from Reedham on the S.S. George Stephenson at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil DidsburyAll aboard! Tobias Nicholls-taylor, 6 from Cantley with friend Isobel Bass, 8 from Reedham on the S.S. George Stephenson at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Amongst the attractions were the tall ship Minerva, which last visited five years ago, and a Dutch three-masted schooner which offered the public sailings on both days.

There was a surprise visit from the Navy's own HMS Bangor - a Sandown-class minehunter commissioned in 1999 to hunt mines using sonar.

Crowds enjoyed food, music, drinks and live entertainment with a shanty stage and plenty of fish and chips to go around.

The captain's parrot grabbed a quick forty winks on the S.S. George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe captain's parrot grabbed a quick forty winks on the S.S. George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

While the festival was free, many gave donations of £2 and more towards next year's festival.

The newest attractions this year were the street performances and walkabout acts, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow, a giant inflatable lobster and 'Beach Patrol', an act featuring a 7ft-tall bathers on bouncing stilts.

Keeping everyone safe and smiling, the comedy lifeguards at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil DidsburyKeeping everyone safe and smiling, the comedy lifeguards at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The elegance onboard the tall ship, Minerva at the maritime festival on Great Yarmouth's south quay. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe elegance onboard the tall ship, Minerva at the maritime festival on Great Yarmouth's south quay. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mark Taylor, 47 from Stowbridge wearing a Royal Naval patrol service uniform. They were volunteer fishermen and trawler minesweepers during World War 2. Picture: Neil DidsburyMark Taylor, 47 from Stowbridge wearing a Royal Naval patrol service uniform. They were volunteer fishermen and trawler minesweepers during World War 2. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Leading seaman Lewis Gardiner, 28 and Able rate Martin Murphy, 32 from HMS Bangor which docked at the Maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil DidsburyLeading seaman Lewis Gardiner, 28 and Able rate Martin Murphy, 32 from HMS Bangor which docked at the Maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Kaleo Jeavons-Golding, 7 and Tobi Dyer, 7 enjoying the maritime festival in their home town of Great Yarmouth on Sunday. Picture: Neil DidsburyKaleo Jeavons-Golding, 7 and Tobi Dyer, 7 enjoying the maritime festival in their home town of Great Yarmouth on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Roger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil DidsburyRoger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gertie Seager-Church, 5 and Penelope Seager-Church learning all about shells at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil DidsburyGertie Seager-Church, 5 and Penelope Seager-Church learning all about shells at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Judi Blyth, 67, Colleen Colby, 53, Joan Newman, 82 and Tracy Darling, 54 - all volunteers from Gorleston and and Great Yarmouth RNLI who were at the maritime festival on Sunday. Picture: Neil DidsburyJudi Blyth, 67, Colleen Colby, 53, Joan Newman, 82 and Tracy Darling, 54 - all volunteers from Gorleston and and Great Yarmouth RNLI who were at the maritime festival on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Inside the beautiful S.S. George Stephenson which was moored on the south quay for the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil DidsburyInside the beautiful S.S. George Stephenson which was moored on the south quay for the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The colourful stained-glass ceiling on the S.S George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe colourful stained-glass ceiling on the S.S George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

Historical reanactments at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth over the weekend. Picture: Neil DidsburyHistorical reanactments at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth over the weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Serious crash closes main road for more than seven hours

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

‘Crazy parking’ note left on paramedic’s windscreen as he treats casualty

The note left on a paramedic's car at an emergency scene Picture: NARS

Fire crews still on scene of ‘horrendous’ blaze affecting hay bales, tyres and farm machinery

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters tackling large haystack blaze

Norfolk firefighters are tackling a large haystack fire in Wereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Missing man found in town

Dean Bamford, who was reported missing in Holt. He has since been found safe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Two-car crash partially blocks A47 slip road

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists