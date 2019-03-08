Gallery

Crowds enjoy 20th anniversary Great Yarmouth Maritime festival

A giant lobster kept the youngsters amused at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A popular festival celebrating a Norfolk town's rich seafaring history has been held for the 20th year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All aboard! Tobias Nicholls-taylor, 6 from Cantley with friend Isobel Bass, 8 from Reedham on the S.S. George Stephenson at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury All aboard! Tobias Nicholls-taylor, 6 from Cantley with friend Isobel Bass, 8 from Reedham on the S.S. George Stephenson at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Amongst the attractions were the tall ship Minerva, which last visited five years ago, and a Dutch three-masted schooner which offered the public sailings on both days.

There was a surprise visit from the Navy's own HMS Bangor - a Sandown-class minehunter commissioned in 1999 to hunt mines using sonar.

Crowds enjoyed food, music, drinks and live entertainment with a shanty stage and plenty of fish and chips to go around.

The captain's parrot grabbed a quick forty winks on the S.S. George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury The captain's parrot grabbed a quick forty winks on the S.S. George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

While the festival was free, many gave donations of £2 and more towards next year's festival.

The newest attractions this year were the street performances and walkabout acts, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow, a giant inflatable lobster and 'Beach Patrol', an act featuring a 7ft-tall bathers on bouncing stilts.

Keeping everyone safe and smiling, the comedy lifeguards at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Keeping everyone safe and smiling, the comedy lifeguards at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The elegance onboard the tall ship, Minerva at the maritime festival on Great Yarmouth's south quay. Picture: Neil Didsbury The elegance onboard the tall ship, Minerva at the maritime festival on Great Yarmouth's south quay. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mark Taylor, 47 from Stowbridge wearing a Royal Naval patrol service uniform. They were volunteer fishermen and trawler minesweepers during World War 2. Picture: Neil Didsbury Mark Taylor, 47 from Stowbridge wearing a Royal Naval patrol service uniform. They were volunteer fishermen and trawler minesweepers during World War 2. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Leading seaman Lewis Gardiner, 28 and Able rate Martin Murphy, 32 from HMS Bangor which docked at the Maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Leading seaman Lewis Gardiner, 28 and Able rate Martin Murphy, 32 from HMS Bangor which docked at the Maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Kaleo Jeavons-Golding, 7 and Tobi Dyer, 7 enjoying the maritime festival in their home town of Great Yarmouth on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury Kaleo Jeavons-Golding, 7 and Tobi Dyer, 7 enjoying the maritime festival in their home town of Great Yarmouth on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Roger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Roger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gertie Seager-Church, 5 and Penelope Seager-Church learning all about shells at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Gertie Seager-Church, 5 and Penelope Seager-Church learning all about shells at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Judi Blyth, 67, Colleen Colby, 53, Joan Newman, 82 and Tracy Darling, 54 - all volunteers from Gorleston and and Great Yarmouth RNLI who were at the maritime festival on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury Judi Blyth, 67, Colleen Colby, 53, Joan Newman, 82 and Tracy Darling, 54 - all volunteers from Gorleston and and Great Yarmouth RNLI who were at the maritime festival on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Inside the beautiful S.S. George Stephenson which was moored on the south quay for the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Inside the beautiful S.S. George Stephenson which was moored on the south quay for the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The colourful stained-glass ceiling on the S.S George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury The colourful stained-glass ceiling on the S.S George Stephenson at Great Yarmouth's maritime festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch: