All the details for Watton’s festive market and Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 14:07 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:07 16 November 2018

Watton town centre viewed from the top of the clock tower. Picture: Ian Burt

Watton town centre viewed from the top of the clock tower. Picture: Ian Burt

A Norfolk town is to get into the festive spirit with a Christmas lights switch-on and a very special visitor for those most excited for the holidays.

Watton will be hosting an afternoon of Christmas joy from 1pm until 5pm on Sunday, November 25, with the Christmas lights being switched on at 4pm.

The event, organised by Watton Town Council, will see the town centre full of all things festive including music from TS Fearless Marine Cadet Band, City of Norwich Pipe Band, carol singing and more.

Fairground rides, tempting food and stalls with present inspiration along with Watton Country Market and the Dragonfly Gallery opening their doors will also be on offer.

Father Christmas will also be in attendance with his grotto in the Town Hall free for children to visit and get a special gift from 1pm.

The town’s first Fancy Dress Fun Run, walk or buggy push will also be taking place with the 5km course suitable for all ages.

Fancy dress is optional but a prize is on offer for the best and every runner will receive a medal. Entry forms can be picked up from the Town Hall.

