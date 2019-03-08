‘We cannot see a way to remain open’: 280 jobs at risk as health trust announces closure

All Hallows Hospital at Ditchingham,near Bungay. All Hallows Healthcare Trust has announced its likely closure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Up to 280 people are set to lose their jobs after a health care trust announced its likely closure.

All Hallows Healthcare Trust, which has bases in Ditchingham and Lowestoft and gives care to more than 250 people a day, revealed today (Wednesday, March 20) that financial difficulties have made it impossible to continue.

A trust spokesman said: “It is with enormous sadness that All Hallows’ board of trustees has to announce that All Hallows Healthcare Trust and all of its services are likely to close, subject to staff consultation.

“They have been forced to accept that it is now impossible to balance income and costs on an ongoing basis.

“All Hallows has a proud history of serving the local community over the last 147 years but despite impressive development and improvements over the last 18 months - achieving GOOD CQC ratings in all departments and developing new services - we cannot see a way to remain open as reserves are running out.”

There will now be a 45 day process of consultation between the trust and its workforce of around 280 people.

The trust has been providing care since 1872 and operates a 30 bed hospital, a 50 bed nursing home, a domiciliary care service and a day care service.

The hospital offers specialist neuro-rehabilitation, re-ablement and end of life care.

It is also the home for a number of residents with severe and enduring conditions needing a high level of nursing care,

An estimated 250 people from across the region receive care from one of the trust’s services each day.

The spokesman added: “The care and future of our patients/residents/clients remain of paramount importance to us and so we are engaged in detailed planning with their commissioners of care to identify and arrange alternative care for them and to minimise disruption to them.

“We will continue to communicate directly with them and their families over the coming weeks so that we can satisfy all of their needs.

“The board of trustees would like to record their enormous thanks to their caring, loyal and hardworking staff and for all of those who have given so much support and so many kind donations to All Hallows over its long history.”

