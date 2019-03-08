New all-electric Mini Cooper launched at Norwich driving green event

Elecrtic vehicle manufacturers and industry leaders gathered at the Driving Business Green event at SaxonAir. Picture: Simon Buck Photography Simon Buck Photography

The new all-electric Mini Cooper was revealed to the public for the first time in Norwich last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new all-electric Mini at the Driving Business Green event. Picture: Simon Buck Photography The new all-electric Mini at the Driving Business Green event. Picture: Simon Buck Photography

The car was seen in the flesh for the first time at the Driving Business Green event at SaxonAir.

The classic car won't be launched until 2020, and its appearance in Norfolk marked the first stop of its UK-wide tour to raise awareness of the product.

The launch coincides with the brands 60th year, and will begin a series of transitions with other Mini cars being produced in electric forms as well as petrol.

MORE: University of East Anglia announces £7.4m engineering institute

Emily Adcock, regional corporate sales manager at Cooper Norwich BMW, said: "It's really exciting to have this car here in Norwich - and in Canary colours too.

The new all-electric Mini at the Driving Business Green event. Picture: Simon Buck Photography The new all-electric Mini at the Driving Business Green event. Picture: Simon Buck Photography

"The great thing about this car is that we've kept the design exactly the same as the Mini Cooper - just because it's such a classic car. The only things we have changed are the wheels which have been adapted to make it more aerodynamic."

The car will go into production in Oxford with the first cars on the streets in March next year.

Ms Adcock said: "We see the drivers of these cars being the same as those who would drive our classic petrol and diesel cars.

"When the Mini Cooper launched there was this perception of it being this cool, trendy car for young people. Actually we've got a lot of older people buying these cars because they remember them nostalgically as their first cars 60 years ago."

The new all-electric Mini launched at Anglia Car Charging's Driving Business Green event. Picture: Simon Buck Photography The new all-electric Mini launched at Anglia Car Charging's Driving Business Green event. Picture: Simon Buck Photography

The event was hosted by Anglia Car Charging in association with Lovewell Blake and SaxonAir Charter Limited.

Not only was the event a showcase of electric cars including Teslas, BMWs, and Jaguars, but also gave visitors an opportunity to drive some of the vehicles.

Richard Seppings, founder of Anglia Car Charging, said: "One of the best ways to get business leaders to lessen their fears and consider the benefits of installing electric vehicle charging points and providing fleets for employees and visitors, is to put them in the driving seat. This way they can experience the fun side of an EV."

He added: "This event, however, has offered much more to those attending. It has turned into a gathering of local experts who are here to help, guide and support businesses in their endeavours to deliver their green agenda."

Richard Seppings, founder of Anglia Car Charging, in the new all-electric Mini. Picture: Simon Buck Photography Richard Seppings, founder of Anglia Car Charging, in the new all-electric Mini. Picture: Simon Buck Photography

You may also want to watch: