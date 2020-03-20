Search

Dr Martens stores close because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:33 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 20 March 2020

All Dr Martens shops are closed because of coronavirus including the one in Norwich. Pic: Dr Martens

All Dr Martens shops are closed because of coronavirus including the one in Norwich. Pic: Dr Martens

All 10 Dr Martens shoe and boot shops around the UK, including in Norwich, have closed because of coronavirus.

The Norwich store, 23-25 Castle Street, is closed until further notice. The website is operating for purchases and items bought in-store on or after February 17 which need to be returned can now be done so up to 14 days after the last Dr Martens store re-opens.

MORE: Former Holby City star helps deliver beer – and cheer – as coronavirus hits

A statement on the website said: “We have taken the decision to close the store due to the heightened risks and concern around the coronavirus outbreak and following the latest advice from government and health authorities. We’re sorry if this has caused you any inconvenience, but the health and wellbeing of our customers and our teams is our top priority.

“We recognise this is a difficult and uncertain time for our colleagues and wearers. Our priority is their health and safety, and we’re doing all we can to minimise the potential spread of the virus.”

