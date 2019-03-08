Kebab shop bounces back from zero hygiene rating

Ali's Kebab Shop on Brandon High Street has been given a food hygiene rating of five.

A kebab shop has bounced back from a zero-star food hygiene rating to a top grade in less than two months.

Morad Yusein in his business Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Morad Yusein in his business Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

When council inspectors visited Ali’s Kebab on Brandon High Street in February, they gave it a rating of zero after they found a number of areas which required “urgent improvement”.

Problems outlined in the February report included hot food not being kept at the recommended 63C and the refrigerator not being maintained below 8C.

But, following the inspection, Murad Yusein, who owns the business, challenged the rating, saying the timing of the inspector’s original visit had been unfortunate due a fridge breaking down on the day of the inspection.

At the time, the 27-year-old said the rating was “not normal at all” for the takeaway, which has been in business for 26 years and usually has ratings of four or five.

He said: “In 26 years there has never been a problem in this shop. If you have bad food how are you going to maintain your customers for 26 years?”

Now, following a re-inspection and after making a series of improvements, including repairing the faulty refrigeration unit and redecorating, the business has been given a new rating of five, the highest possible score.

Mr Yusein said: “I’m very happy with the new rating, we changed all the walls, re-painted and we fixed the fridge.”

Expressing his thanks to the council for re-inspecting the takeaway, Mr Yusein said he had now turned his attention to renewing his customer base, something he felt had been badly affected by the rating.

“I would be so happy to see my customers return, everybody knows we cook everything fresh and everything is excellent, we would like to see our customers come back,” he said.

He said he was “sorry” to all his customers and would “like to see them come back”.

A spokesperson for Forest Heath District and St Edmundsbury Borough Council said: “We are delighted with the efforts made by the owners of Ali’s Kebab to improve the food hygiene standards following our previous inspection and we are pleased to confirm that following a re-inspection we have awarded a five star food hygiene rating. It’s great news for all of its customers.”