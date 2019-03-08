Norfolk business backs popular raceday

Aldiss is sponsoring the Easter Monday Raceday at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Raymond Taylor © Raymond Taylor

A well known Norfolk business has pledged its support for an Easter raceday event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Home furniture shop Aldiss, which has stores in both Norwich and Fakenham, will be sponsoring the Easter Monday Raceday at Fakenham Racecourse.

Tim Aldiss, chairman of the company, will be attending to lead the presentation party for the fifth race on the card, the Aldiss Furnishing Stores Handicap Hurdle.

He said: “It is some years since I have taken to the saddle but the thrill of all things equestrian has been something I have enjoyed throughout my life.”

David Hunter, chief executive of Fakenham Racecourse, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Aldiss will be sponsoring our very popular Easter Monday Raceday.

“The Aldiss name is synonymous with Fakenham, has a very strong brand presence in Norfolk and the fit with Fakenham Racecourse is just perfect.”

The first of seven races for the Easter Monday Raceday takes place at 1.45pm.