Norfolk business backs popular raceday

PUBLISHED: 14:15 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 12 April 2019

Aldiss is sponsoring the Easter Monday Raceday at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Raymond Taylor

Aldiss is sponsoring the Easter Monday Raceday at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Raymond Taylor

A well known Norfolk business has pledged its support for an Easter raceday event.

Home furniture shop Aldiss, which has stores in both Norwich and Fakenham, will be sponsoring the Easter Monday Raceday at Fakenham Racecourse.

Tim Aldiss, chairman of the company, will be attending to lead the presentation party for the fifth race on the card, the Aldiss Furnishing Stores Handicap Hurdle.

He said: “It is some years since I have taken to the saddle but the thrill of all things equestrian has been something I have enjoyed throughout my life.”

David Hunter, chief executive of Fakenham Racecourse, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Aldiss will be sponsoring our very popular Easter Monday Raceday.

“The Aldiss name is synonymous with Fakenham, has a very strong brand presence in Norfolk and the fit with Fakenham Racecourse is just perfect.”

The first of seven races for the Easter Monday Raceday takes place at 1.45pm.

