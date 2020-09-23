Search

Aldi set to reopen after refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 16:42 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 23 September 2020

Aldi in Diss is set to reopen following a refurbishment project. Pictured is what the store will look like. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

A town centre supermarket is set to reopen following refurbishment work.

The Aldi store on Mere Street, Diss, will open its doors at 8am on Thursday (September 24) having been closed since September 13.

During the closure it has been given what Aldi calls a “more customer-focused” layout with wider aisles and clearer signs, while freezer facilities have been upgraded.

The transformation is part of the supermarket chain’s £300m investment into further improving stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers

Twenty-eight people from the area currently work at the store, which is set to employ two additional staff members.

Store manager Stewart Dean said: “We’re committed to making sure the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on par with the products and services they’re used to.

“Customers will notice a few small changes throughout the store to align with social distancing guidelines, ensuring we keep our community safe.”

