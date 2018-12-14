Wellbeing shop joins eclectic mix in Norfolk countryside

Jo Turner at the new Alby Wellbeing shop. Pictures: David Bale Archant

Christmas shoppers are heading to a new store in north Norfolk that offers the personal touch not available on social media.

Alby Wellbeing has opened in a unit next to the tearooms at Alby Crafts and Gardens, between Cromer and Aylsham.

It’s run by the same people as the adjacent Sun Essences shop, and it’s already attracting people who are keen to visit the Norfolk countryside to shop, rather than heading to Norwich.

It’s the brainchild of Vivien Williamson and business partner Jo Turner.

Mrs Williamson, who lives in Colby, said: “I started Sun Essences in 1994 and we’ve been based at various places before coming to Alby in 2016.

“The space at Sun Essences was not big enough, so we decided to expand and open Alby Wellbeing.

“There were lots of people coming in and there’s a demand for our type of products, so this was the right thing to do. We will try and get things people want, if possible.

“We are very pleased with how it’s going. I like to think we try to offer a range of wellbeing products, including the Vogel range.

“We wanted a personal connection with people, rather than impersonal social media. We wanted personal contact.”

Mrs Turner, who lives in nearby Roughton, was a hard-working mum before she entered the business world.

She said: “The idea came from the people who used to come in to Sun Essences for a chat, if they were unwell or struggling to sleep. It was based on demand, in a way.

“People buy products from us that they previously had to go into Norwich for.

“The expansion has also meant we have been able to extend the range of vitamins we sell.

“We are open six days a week and close on Mondays.

“Wellbeing is a trendy type of word. People are opening up more to the idea of taking more responsibility for their own health.

“Our flower essences do well to help sleep problems. I had no idea before that so many people had sleep problems.”

She has two children, Jena and Craig and one granddaughter, Zinnia, named after the flower.