Alan Boswell wins Best Landlord Insurance Provider at national awards

PUBLISHED: 14:28 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 December 2018

The Alan Boswell team with Rob Beckett. Picture: Alan Boswell Group

The Alan Boswell team with Rob Beckett. Picture: Alan Boswell Group

Alan Boswell Group

Norwich-based independent insurance broker Alan Boswell Group has been crowned Best Landlord Insurance Provider at the 2018 National Landlord Investment Show (LIS) Awards.

With a client retention rate of 85.5%, the group is reaping the benefits of investing in in-house underwriting and claims teams. Recently, Alan Boswell has also secured partnerships with the likes of PropertyTribes, Bought By Many and, most recently, Avios.

The awards celebrate the private rented sector industry and was this year hosted by comedian Rob Beckett.

Director of personal lines, Heath Alexander-Bew, said: “Being recognised in the industry can only help to improve our visibility, strength and trust in the market, attracting even more businesses and customers to buy products from us. For all those involved they should feel a personal satisfaction and pride in what they do.”

