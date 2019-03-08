Alan Boswell Group

Alan Boswell, Executive Chairman of Alan Boswell Group, tells us why commitment to people is vital to success in business.

Our success has been built on having a great reputation for customer service, and by supporting all employees with an environment in which they feel valued, we're making sure they continue giving that quality service.

Established in 1982, Alan Boswell Group now employs over 350 staff across Norwich, Cambridge and Lincolnshire, providing expertise in insurance, financial services and risk management.

To maintain the industry-leading customer service the Group is recognised for, it has a commitment to continually nurture our employees by encouraging and supporting professional development. The vast majority of people working within the Group have gained qualifications in their specialist areas.

Jess and Lydia are the first employees to have joined the Group as apprentices and continue their professional careers by achieving Chartered Insurance Institute Diplomas. This is a personal achievement for Jess and Lydia, but also a company milestone for Alan Boswell Group. Lydia explained: "University didn't appeal to me, I wanted to get into work and already knew from a friend that Alan Boswell Group offered an opportunity to develop which meant I could earn while learning."

Rebecca Coleman has worked in HR at Alan Boswell Group for almost five years, and recently completed a Diploma in Human Resource Management, which was fully funded by the Group. "It can be hard to study and maintain a full-time role, but knowing I had the Group's support for study and personal progression is great."

As a result of a continued focus on professional development and wellbeing, staff retention at Alan Boswell Group is strong, with 39% of employees having been with the Group for more than 10 years.

