Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

PUBLISHED: 13:47 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 29 June 2020

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Archant

People can fly direct to Tenerife and on to world-wide destinations from Norwich Airport after TUI and KLM resumed services.

Flights to the sun from Norwich Airport are back on. Pic: ArchantFlights to the sun from Norwich Airport are back on. Pic: Archant

Norwich Airport boss Richard Pace announced the good news also adding that subject to government approval on airbridges, flights could also be on to Bourgas, Bulgaria with Balkan Holidays from as early as July 16.

KLM will resume daily flights from Norwich from August 3 and TUI to Tenerife from October 8. Bookings are available now.

Loganair is also starting to fly to Edinburgh from Norwich again from September, with dates to be confirmed, and is increasing its frequency of it Aberdeen route, the airport confirmed.

Norwich Airport. Pic: ArchantNorwich Airport. Pic: Archant

MORE: New gin and coffee bar in historic Norwich building given the go-ahead

Mr Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport said: “It’s great news to have KLM flying daily, seven days a week from Norwich again bringing back our world-wide connectivity to more than 500 destinations from Schiphol. From September, we will hopefully see the service increasing but we need to get going first.

You may also want to watch:

“TUI is resuming its weekly Tenerife service from October meaning people can take a holiday again and we have been running our flights to Aberdeen six days a week throughout lockdown.

“It is definitely safe to travel, I urge people to go to our website to see all the measures we have taken and we do ask that people wear face coverings when they enter the terminal.

“We think Norwich Airport has a positive future, we’ve had a rocky few months but hopefully people will see their regional airport as an asset, it’s not as crowded as other airports and there is the ease of travel, check-in and parking, we have a very positive offering.”

Mr Pace said the new thermal scanners used to check passenger temperatures were not now going to be brought in at Norwich.

He also did indicate work had resumed on the £7m KLM engineering hangar, halted during lockdown, and it was now ‘full steam ahead.’

Most flights were stopped from Norwich Airport with just helicopter services to gas platforms and essential routes to Aberdeen remaining through lockdown.

KLM’s daily route to Schiphol is vital for business but many holidaymakers also use it as a gateway to fly anywhere in the world. The flight time from Norwich is less than an hour so cuts your journey time to another UK airport such as Heathrow or Gatwick.

Flights are bookable now as well as package holidays with TUI with families able to use the service for a break during October half-term.

