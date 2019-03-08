Airbnb guests get to sleep in bed from Shakespeare in Love

The owners of a historic house are offering the chance to sleep in bed that was used for love scenes in the multi-Oscar winning film Shakespeare in Love.

Guests staying at Old Vicarage in Eye now get to use the bed from the film starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes, which featured a famous final scene filmed on Holkham beach in Norfolk.

The Grade-II listed home built in the 1450s as a medieval presbytery boasts a fascinating history and was extended in the 18th century when Alexander Pope stayed there.

It is currently home to actor and writer Ian Kelly, who played Hermione Granger's father in the Harry Potter film The Deathly Hallows: Part I, his wife Claire and two children, Celia and Oscar.

They occasionally rent out the guest room with the Airbnb advert offering visitors the chance to stay in "arguably the most famous bed in cinematic history".

Mr Kelly said: "The Old Vicarage is an astonishing property that tells the whole history of Eye. The bedroom that we use for guests, and occasionally now for Airbnb visitors, was once the bedroom of Dr William Broome, who translated the Iliad and Odyssey for Alexander Pope.

"The bed that was made especially for Shakespeare in Love is wonderfully comfortable, rather unexpectedly, and super king size even though it looks very convincing as a Tudor bed."

Mr Kelly, who has just finished filming the third of the Kingsman adventure movies, was working with Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall when the chance to buy the famous film bed came up.

"He was working on the stage version of Shakespeare in Love and mentioned it was for sale. We ended up with it almost by accident," he explains.

"It is unusually large for a Tudor bed because obviously it was made to suit modern filming and modern bodies, but it is a beautifully made reproduction of a Tudor bedstead. It even came with purple velvet hangings which we have kept but only ever used for events in the church next door.

"I used to show guests around the house and would quip about it being the scene for Oscar-winning sex, Gwyneth Paltrow having won for her performance. But quite rightly my teenage son said could I stop saying that seeing as his name is Oscar."

The Old Vicarage, which boasts seven bedroom, four living rooms and a garden complete with fruit orchard, is currently on the market for £1.25 million, bed not included.

- Details on staying at The Old Rectory via Airbnb

- The Old Vicarage is for sale via Savills website