WATCH: First look at zoo’s super cute serval kittens

PUBLISHED: 17:03 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 13 February 2019

Africa Alive! has welcomed a pair of serval kittens into its wildlife family. Photo: Africa Alive!

Archant

A playful pair of serval kittens are the latest, and cutest, new addition to a Suffolk zoo’s big cat family.

Africa Alive!, in Kessingland, welcomed the friendly felines into the world in November.

The serval is a rare wild cat native to Africa and has the biggest and ears and longest legs in relation to its body than any other creature in the world of cats.

On average the cubs weigh around 250 grams at birth and do not open their eyes for two weeks; but now the adorable pair, who are currently unnamed, are ready to face the world.

The cubs are the first litter from parents Shango and Milia; and it is Milia who will now rear the kittens herself.

A zoo spokesman said: “There are very few zoos within the UK that keeps this species, so this is yet another important addition to the park and a great chance to come and see a family of unusual and very attractive African felids.”

