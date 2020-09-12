Search

Insurance firm creates 185 new jobs

PUBLISHED: 10:54 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 12 September 2020

Adrian Flux is creating 185 new jobs in Norfolk. Pic: submitted

Archant

Adrian Flux Insurance is providing a jobs boost to Norfolk by offering roles across its three offices.

As many firms make workers redundant because of the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the insurance broker, with offices in Norwich, East Winch, near King’s Lynn and North Lynn, is bucking the trend.

Career opportunities are available across its offics as the firm gears up for the start of its peak season in spring 2021.

Rob Balls, a manager at Adrian Flux, said: “Thanks to our ability to adapt quickly and safely during the lockdown we have been able to carry on driving the business forward.

“As a result we have enjoyed some record-breaking performances at one of the most challenging and difficult times for businesses, ours included.

“This has enabled our vision for growth to continue.

“To keep up with the demand and get staff ready for when things get even busier in March 2021 we’re looking to recruit and can’t wait to provide more people with the opportunity to join our company.”

Predominantly sales, customer service and renewals team positions are available.

Training for staff will begin in the office and can potentially continue at home - where 80pc of the company’s staff are currently working.

“It’s always exciting when we look to introduce new people to our hard-working teams,” added Mr Balls.

“It will take time to fill 185 positions but we can’t wait to start receiving more applications and look forward to providing further employment opportunities for people across East Anglia.”

Adrian Flux employs more than 1,000 staff, mainly from its head office in East Winch.

The company was founded in 1974 by Adrian Flux himself and has grown from one small office in King’s Lynn.

The HQ is at East Winch Hall, built in the 19th century by the Astley family who had prospered in the tea trade. Local tradition had it that the house was built in the shape of a tea caddy.

