UEA producing 500 litres of sanitiser a day with help from Adnams

PUBLISHED: 16:21 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 24 March 2020

Adnams is donating ethanol to UEA to help its production of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA/Adnams

Distillery Adnams has said it is doing as much as it can to support the University of East Anglia, which is now producing 500 litres of hand sanitiser a day.

The University – will the help of business across the region – is producing the gel for hospitals around the region, and Norfolk County Council.

Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams, said: “We have and will continue to doing everything we can to support the health and wellbeing of our customers, our teams, our communities and those who need our support during what are difficult times.”

Professor Mark Searcey, pro-vice chancellor for science at UEA, said: “We’re hugely grateful for the help and generosity from Adnams – we put the call out to help our colleagues in the NHS and they have answered.

“Simply put, we would not be able to continue our hand sanitiser production without support from local businesses sharing the necessary resources, so Adnams’ contribution here is absolutely vital. We’re still very keen to hear from other local businesses with access to materials used in making or storing the gel, particularly ethanol, at ueahscp@uea.ac.uk.”

These materials include bottles, ethanol, and equipment needed to bottle the gel.

Fergus Fitzgerald, head brewer at Adnams, said: “It’s important that we all do what we can to help one another. We looked into the best way to make hand sanitiser, working with the great team at UEA was the quickest and simplest way we could help.” Any business or individual who can help the effort has been asked to email ueahscp@uea.ac.uk.

