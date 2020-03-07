Worldwide gin award joy for East Anglian distillery

An East Anglian distillery has been recognised worldwide after more award success.

Adnams has been named Brand Innovator of the Year at the Icons of Gin awards, celebrating the best products, places and people within the gin industry.

The Southwold-based company, home to the Copper House Gin, were also highly commended in the Sustainable Distillery of the Year award, as was Julie Fitzgerald in the Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year award.

John McCarthy, Adnams head distiller, said: "We are truly honoured to have won brand innovator of the year and be commended for our efforts in sustainability and the Adnams experience.

"Although our heritage is in brewing beer, our dedication to innovation, sustainability and quality in all our drinks is the same, whether beer, spirits, wine or alcohol free.

"We're very proud that after 10 years, our distillery is considered one of the world's best."

The win comes weeks after Adnams' Rye Malt Whisky became the first UK whisky to be included in the highly regarded Whisky Advocate Top 20.

Adnams CEO Andy Woods said: "We are driven by the great attitudes of our people.

"The Icons of Gin win is further evidence of what we set out to achieve.

"We're so pleased the hard work of our people is being recognised by the industry and the public alike.

"We welcome over 22,000 visitors a year to our distillery, attracting people to boost the local economy in East Anglia, a place we're proud to call home."