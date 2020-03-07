Search

Advanced search

Worldwide gin award joy for East Anglian distillery

PUBLISHED: 15:35 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 07 March 2020

The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An East Anglian distillery has been recognised worldwide after more award success.

Adnams. Picture: Ella WilkinsonAdnams. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Adnams has been named Brand Innovator of the Year at the Icons of Gin awards, celebrating the best products, places and people within the gin industry.

The Southwold-based company, home to the Copper House Gin, were also highly commended in the Sustainable Distillery of the Year award, as was Julie Fitzgerald in the Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year award.

John McCarthy, Adnams head distiller, said: "We are truly honoured to have won brand innovator of the year and be commended for our efforts in sustainability and the Adnams experience.

"Although our heritage is in brewing beer, our dedication to innovation, sustainability and quality in all our drinks is the same, whether beer, spirits, wine or alcohol free.

You may also want to watch:

"We're very proud that after 10 years, our distillery is considered one of the world's best."

The win comes weeks after Adnams' Rye Malt Whisky became the first UK whisky to be included in the highly regarded Whisky Advocate Top 20.

Adnams CEO Andy Woods said: "We are driven by the great attitudes of our people.

"The Icons of Gin win is further evidence of what we set out to achieve.

"We're so pleased the hard work of our people is being recognised by the industry and the public alike.

"We welcome over 22,000 visitors a year to our distillery, attracting people to boost the local economy in East Anglia, a place we're proud to call home."

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Coronavirus cases rise above 200 in UK

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

MATCHDAY LIVE: City renew rivalry with Blades at Bramall Lane

Norwich City's players are aiming to build on their FA Cup fifth round success at Spurs in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24