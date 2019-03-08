Norfolk Business Awards announced drinks partners for glittering event

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2018

The Norfolk Business Awards has announced that Adnams will be the event's drinks partners.

The Suffolk brewery will be providing the beverages at the evening on November 21 which will be held at the Norfolk Showground Arena.

Andy Wood, chief executive at Adnams, said: "Adnams is delighted to be working in partnership with Archant to support this prestigious annual celebration which marks the success of a range of Norfolk based businesses and their contribution to the growth of the regional economy."

The event will be hosted by star of film and television James Nesbitt.

The event is organised by media company Archant, which owns the Eastern Daily Press.

Richard Porritt, business editor at the EDP, said: "The Norfolk Business Awards is quite rightly considered the biggest night of the year for our region's bosses and staff alike.

"It is a great opportunity to celebrate your successes and reflect on the hard work everyone has done to contribute." To buy tickets visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk.