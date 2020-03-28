‘It is inspiring’: Adnams shares its unused stock with neighbours and team members

Suffolk brewer Adnams is refusing to let its food and drink supplies go to waste by sharing them among the community.

Adnams is donating ethanol to UEA to help its production of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA/Adnams Adnams is donating ethanol to UEA to help its production of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA/Adnams

The company, which has more than 50 pubs, hotels, inns and shops throughout East Anglia, said it was sharing packs of food and drinks with team members, neighbours and community groups during this “challenging time”.

Andy Wood, chief executive, said: “Any perishable items or short dated stock has either been cooked, sorted, organised or distributed.

“We have incredible teams in our business who continually think about how they can help others first, it is inspiring.

“We have been playing an active part in our communities for over 148 years, it is so important to us now and will be in the future.”

This decision comes as Adnams sites across the region have been closed as a result of coronavirus.

Already, the company has said it will help the University of East Anglia by providing alcohol to make hand sanitiser for the NHS and social care workers.

Nick Attfield, one of the company directors, said: “It was important to us that we could do something positive, and we look forward to welcoming our customers back soon.”