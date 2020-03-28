Search

Advanced search

‘It is inspiring’: Adnams shares its unused stock with neighbours and team members

PUBLISHED: 17:25 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 28 March 2020

Adnams giving away its food and drink to neighbours, communities and team members. PHOTO: Adnams

Adnams giving away its food and drink to neighbours, communities and team members. PHOTO: Adnams

Archant

Suffolk brewer Adnams is refusing to let its food and drink supplies go to waste by sharing them among the community.

Adnams is donating ethanol to UEA to help its production of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA/AdnamsAdnams is donating ethanol to UEA to help its production of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA/Adnams

The company, which has more than 50 pubs, hotels, inns and shops throughout East Anglia, said it was sharing packs of food and drinks with team members, neighbours and community groups during this “challenging time”.

Andy Wood, chief executive, said: “Any perishable items or short dated stock has either been cooked, sorted, organised or distributed.

“We have incredible teams in our business who continually think about how they can help others first, it is inspiring.

You may also want to watch:

“We have been playing an active part in our communities for over 148 years, it is so important to us now and will be in the future.”

This decision comes as Adnams sites across the region have been closed as a result of coronavirus.

Already, the company has said it will help the University of East Anglia by providing alcohol to make hand sanitiser for the NHS and social care workers.

Nick Attfield, one of the company directors, said: “It was important to us that we could do something positive, and we look forward to welcoming our customers back soon.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus: Supermarkets’ latest measures to keep customers safe

Supermarkets are making changes to their opening hours, among others things. Picture: Sonya Duncan/PA Images

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus: Norfolk couple stranded on cruise ship where four passengers have died

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox, who are stranded on the cruise ship Zaandam. Pic; Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Management of Norwich bar insist no one hurt as wind destroys sign

The sign of Reload Gaming Lounge and Bar in Norwich was destroyed in windy conditions Picture: Submitted

‘Huge commotion’ in town as seven crews at scene of building fire

Seven fire crews attended a fire on Paget Road , with appliances and police still at the scene. PHOTO: Submitted
Drive 24