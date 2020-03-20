Adnams temporarily closes its pubs and hotels because of coronavirus

Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams, has announced the business has shut its pubs and hotels. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Adnams has announced it is in the process of temporarily closing its managed pubs and hotels to safeguard the business for the future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chief executive Andy Wood said the hospitality enonomy was facing “challenging times” due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, with the government asking the public to avoid bars, restaurants and pubs.

MORE: What does the coronavirus mean for my pension? Mr Wood said: “We will be temporarily closing some of our pubs and hotels following advice from the Government – this is the responsible and right thing to do at this time in order to safeguard our teams and you our customers. When things change, we are planning to re-open our pubs, hotels and tours as quickly as possible.”

The properties which are in the process of temporarily closing are The Swan, The Harbour and The Crown, all at Southwold.

The Bell at Walberswick will also be temporarily closing its doors, as will the Plough at Wangford, The Five Bells at Wrentham, The Cross Keys at Aldeburgh and The White Horse at Blakeney.

You may also want to watch:

Adnams will be in touch with any customers who have booked a room.

Mr Wood said: “Our primary focus is the health and well-being of our teams, you our customers, our partners and our communities – as you would expect from us. There is no doubt that we are facing challenging times. We want to reassure you that our focus is on stewarding our business through these difficult times with our core values at our heart.”

MORE: Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

On the brew and distillery side, customers will still be able to buy online, as well as in store.

A spokesman for Adnams said that at the moment, no shops are in the process of temporarily closing.

Mr Wood said: “Like many other businesses we are having to make tough decisions and we have had to ask our teams to be flexible. I have been completely bowled over by the loyalty, commitment and flexibility shown by the whole Adnams team in dealing with this crisis.

“Thank you to our customers for your continued support which we really value. We look forward to returning to business as usual at some point in the future.”