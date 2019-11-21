Video

Three Norfolk pubs named among most dog-friendly in the region

Pickle is the resident pub dog at the Bridge Inn at Acle which has been named among the most dog-friendly in the East of England Picture: Acle Bridge Inn Archant

Three pubs in Norfolk have been named among the most dog-friendly in the region.

The Acle Bridge Inn at Acle has been named among the most dog friendly in the East of England in a poll decided by a public vote Picture: Acle Bridge Inn The Acle Bridge Inn at Acle has been named among the most dog friendly in the East of England in a poll decided by a public vote Picture: Acle Bridge Inn

Setting the bar high and bagging a celebratory second place is the The Bridge Inn, at Acle, where they have been laying out the red carpet for canines for years.

In the heart of the Norfolk Broads the pub was highly rated by locals who showed their appreciation by voting for it in the competition run by Rover.com.

Pub owners Phil and Vanessa Hannon said they couldn't be happier with the result, coming in just behind last year's national winner.

Mr Hannon said pets of all shapes and sizes were welcome at the watering hole where dachshund Pickle was the resident pub pooch.

"Every time someone comes in with a dog, the dog usually gets a bowl of water before the owner gets a drink," he said.

"We moved from a high street pub in Kent which had 'no dogs'.

"But the area we live in here people walk their dogs, and the beauty of a boating holiday is they don't have to put them in kennels they can bring the dog with them.

"A lot of locals got behind us to get us to second place.

"We are all so excited to have done so well."

At the Bridge dogs can also enjoy locally-made 'borky bites' with 20p from each packet donated to the RSPCA, as well as their own ice-cream.

Also enjoying a top ten ranking are The White Horse Inn in Norwich at number five, and The Crown in Reepham at number six.

Simon Le Grice from Rover said: "The East of England has a fantastic array of dog-friendly pubs for locals to choose from. It's been wonderful to see so many of them represented in this year's awards.

"The community has really got behind their favourite pubs."

Some 230 pubs were nominated, with the winners being those that received the most public votes.

The ten most dog-friendly pubs as voted for in the poll were:

-The Dog at Grundisburgh, Grundisburgh

-Acle Bridge Inn, Acle

-The John Bunyan, Sandridge

-The King Stag, Bushey

-The White Horse Inn, Norwich

-The Crown Reepham, Reepham

-The Three Tuns, Buntingford

-Westerfield Swan, Ipswich

-The Fox Inn, Colchester

-The Maybush, Woodbridge