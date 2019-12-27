Search

Emission-free taxi firm bought out by competitor

PUBLISHED: 13:27 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 27 December 2019

The Zero Taxi team (pictured) has been bought by ABC Taxis. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norfolk's first and only zero-emissions taxi firm has been bought out by a competitor.

Zero Taxi's six electric-only vehicles, and the brand, have been purchased by fellow Norwich firm ABC Taxis.

The buyout will see the former zero fleet now be branded as ABC Zero.

The two members of staff, as well as the drivers, at Zero Taxis have been taken on by ABC, which is based in Paddock Street, Norwich.

Zero Taxis was founded in 2018 by ex RAF aircraft technician Leon Davies.

On Facebook, Zero Taxis wrote: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support since our vision for a greener future started to become a reality. We would not be where we are without our team, our passengers and our supporters, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Since being established we have become an award-winning company that have saved over 1000 tonnes of CO2 and it is now time to hand over to someone who has the same passion and drive for going green, as Zero does."

The post went on: "We are pleased to announce the purchase of Zero Taxis by ABC Taxis Norwich. You will see all drivers in their eco-friendly cars, in ABC uniform and with the same professional and friendly service."

Customers still wishing to book an electric car can do so by calling Zero Taxi's number - which will remain active.

Customers can also book and check for driver updates via ABC's app.

ABC Taxis already has a number of hybrid vehicles, and is hoping to graduate its entire fleet of more than 240 to be hybrid or electric in the future.

This month also saw ABC hit its mark of completing more than 100,000 journeys - having been booked or flagged more than 105,000 times.

Zero Taxis was 95% self-sufficient, having charged its vehicles from its own solar panels.

ABC confirmed that its intention was to continue this work as well as expanding its offering in the future.

