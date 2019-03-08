Open air Mamma Mia screening set to go ahead despite rain

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:35 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 14 August 2019

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). Picture: IMDB/Universal Pictures

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). Picture: IMDB/Universal Pictures

IMDB/Universal Pictures

An open air screening of Mamma Mia is set to go ahead despite a miserable weather forecast.

The film will be shown on the green in Hunstanton, on a large screen provided by Cambridge Film Trust, located near the bandstand.

Mamma Mia will be shown at 8:45pm and preceeded by a short film called A Plastic Ocean which will begin at 8:30pm.

The screening is free, with donations to the trust welcomed.

The showing comes after a screening of Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody on July 27 at the same location, was cancelled due to showers.

This weekend's weather forecast for Hunstanton appears gloomy, with scattered showers and 20mph winds predicted.

A spokesman for West Norfolk Council said the screening was set to go ahead as planned, however they added that this was weather permitting with any updates to be broadcast on social media.

