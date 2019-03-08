'Blimpy' the giant balloon given permanent home on A11

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Pictured are (L) Business Consultant Faizel Desai and MD James Gulliver. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A well known blimp which has been flying over the A11 for the past year has been given a permanent spot on the Norfolk skyline.

The giant balloon, owned by Wymondham company Netmatters, has been flying as part of an advertising trial for the company since August 2018 and has become a well-known landmark for those heading to the town via the A11.

Now the company, based on Penfold Drive, Wymondham, has confirmed the 20ft balloon will become a permanent feature, having been granted planning permission by South Norfolk Council.

PA at Netmatters, Bethany Shakespeare, said the blimp had become a much-loved member of the team: "We have named it Blimpy. It has its own room which is big enough to store a lorry in, and it's kept there at night in a secure rig. It's normally taken out ready to fly around 7.30am each morning," she said.

The PA said the unusual advertising strategy had been a real success.