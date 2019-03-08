Search

'Blimpy' the giant balloon given permanent home on A11

PUBLISHED: 09:36 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 09 August 2019

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Pictured are (L) Business Consultant Faizel Desai and MD James Gulliver. Picture: Ian Burt

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Pictured are (L) Business Consultant Faizel Desai and MD James Gulliver. Picture: Ian Burt

A well known blimp which has been flying over the A11 for the past year has been given a permanent spot on the Norfolk skyline.

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Picture: Ian BurtWymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Picture: Ian Burt

The giant balloon, owned by Wymondham company Netmatters, has been flying as part of an advertising trial for the company since August 2018 and has become a well-known landmark for those heading to the town via the A11.

Now the company, based on Penfold Drive, Wymondham, has confirmed the 20ft balloon will become a permanent feature, having been granted planning permission by South Norfolk Council.

PA at Netmatters, Bethany Shakespeare, said the blimp had become a much-loved member of the team: "We have named it Blimpy. It has its own room which is big enough to store a lorry in, and it's kept there at night in a secure rig. It's normally taken out ready to fly around 7.30am each morning," she said.

The PA said the unusual advertising strategy had been a real success.

