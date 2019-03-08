A 'great time' to benefit from apprenticeships

Apprenticeships have have multiple benefits for all involved, as Sara Rushworth, head of marketing at Easton & Otley College, explains.

According to a survey by the British Chamber of Commerce, the skills gap is reaching critical levels and is the biggest risk to businesses today. Could apprenticeships be part of the solution to this problem?

Employing an apprentice gives businesses the chance to play an active role in moulding their future workforce and creating the necessary skills that they need to help their businesses grow. It can also be a cost effective way of growing talent, with government funding available to some employers.

Beyond plugging the skills gap, an effective apprenticeship scheme can facilitate development across the company.

To a certain degree, younger talent will always inject a fresh level of enthusiasm that may not be as prevalent amongst those who have been with you for a longer period of time.

Although young people may bring in additional skills, it's also important that experienced employees have the opportunity to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

As an added incentive to take on apprentices the Chancellor has recently revealed that, as of April 1, the 10pc fee that non-levy-paying companies pay towards apprenticeship training will be cut to 5pc. During his spring statement the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, said: “To help small businesses take on more apprentices I can announce that I am bringing forward the £700 million package of reforms I announced at the budget to the start of the new financial year in April.”

It has also been confirmed that this policy will also apply to levy-paying employers when their levy pot is empty.

With this announcement and the ongoing release of new standards created in conjunction with industry, now is a great time to look at how apprenticeships could benefit your business.

Here at Easton & Otley College we have a long history of working with employers, locally and nationally, to develop the potential of their employees. We offer a wide range of apprenticeships across industry and our experienced team are able to provide advice, guidance and support to both levy and non-levy employers.

To discuss in more detail please contact us at connect@eastonotley.ac.uk or call us on 01603 731317.