Fancy running this holiday home for sale in a Norfolk woodland as an Airbnb?

PUBLISHED: 09:59 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 20 April 2019

A ‘Scandinavian-design’ wooden holiday home in a magical forest glade and generating up to £1,500 a week in peak seasons is for sale for £450,000.

The distinctive property at Weybourne Forest Lodges with four bedrooms and a large verandah was built in 2015-2017 and sits in a pine clearing with five other similar holiday abodes.

You can't use it to permanently live in but it is an ideal holiday let or second home.

The owners described it, saying: “We have over 100 acres of our own forest and this leads into another 100 acres of National Trust forest, which adjoins Sheringham Park. You can walk from Weybourne Forest Lodges into Sheringham without seeing another house, through the woods and along the cliffs.

“The forest is unspoilt and abundant with wildlife. It is our aim to protect and encourage wildlife and we have planted hedges and shrubs to attract birds and butterflies, other insects and animals.”

The lodge offers a large decked verandah and inside, an open plan living/dining room/kitchen with a floor to ceiling glass front, two ground floor and two first floor bedrooms, and a sun deck on the first floor.

It's energy efficient, being built to passivhaus standards as far is achievable in a forest setting.

The agents, Watsons Period & Prestige describe it by saying: “What is particularly impressive is the wonderful feeling of light pouring through the glass front which is angled and extended up to the part vaulted ceiling with a great outlook through the woods.

This is an ideal second/holiday home for exclusive use or for holiday letting predicted to generate a substantial amount of income peaking at about £1,500 per week in the high season.

“The property is for second home ownership only and therefore intended to be for holiday use. The planning permission does not allow for the property to be occupied as a permanent home.”

Inside the lodge is clad in pine and has a steep pitched roof to reflect the style of property popular in Scandinavian countries.

